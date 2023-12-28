(LISTEN): State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

GOP Governor Mike Parson remains in the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in 2024 and Republicans will have supermajorities in both legislative chambers in the new session. It begins on Wednesday January 3 at high noon in Jefferson City. Republicans control the Missouri Senate 24-10 and the Missouri House 111-51. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to preview the 2024 session. Leader O’Laughlin expresses frustration with a term that’s used sometimes in Jefferson City: RINO. That means Republican in name only. Senator O’Laughlin tells listeners that some of her GOP colleagues don’t want to compromise, adding that you must compromise to get 18 votes in the chamber. Senator O’Laughlin also doesn’t think the controversial slot machine issue will be resolved during the 2024 session: