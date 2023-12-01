Missouri $$ are invested in China

As much as $200 – million of Missouri state government employee pension funds are invested in firms with ties to China. State Treasurer Vivek Malek told the MOSERS’ board that those investments should be sold off immediately …

The retirement system’s members rejected his request. Malek says with China’s military buildup, threats against Taiwan and the country’s relationship with Russia those investments are a bad move for Missouri.

Some lawmakers call his request political. Malek is running for State Treasurer after being appointed to the job by the Governor.