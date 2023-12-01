(LISTEN): Jackson Brothers of the North’s Dave Lorentz discusses COU vending contract on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Columbia’s city council has voted to approve an airport restaurant agreement with Blue Ribbon Vending LLC, which is also known as Jackson Brothers of the North. The council has approved a bill that authorizes city manager De’Carlon Seewood to execute the agreement. Blue Ribbon Vending will lease space in Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) terminal. Dave Lorentz of Jackson Brothers of the North joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that they’ll begin with Just Walk Out (JWO) technology that will operate 365 days a year. Under the agreement, a limited hot food menu will be available, once the city finishes construction of the kitchen area. Mr. Lorentz tells listeners that they’ll begin with grab-and-go food and will have hot and cold beverages. They may have alcohol as well: