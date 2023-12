Parking rates for meters and garages will cost more in JCMO

You soon be paying more to park in downtown Jefferson City and not just at the meters. Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the Council okayed a 15 – percent hike in parking prices …

Parking meter prices will go up anywhere from 10 – to – 25 cents an hour depending on the location. Fees to park in city -owned garages will go $25 a month starting in February.

Jefferson City’s Parking Division is funded only by parking fees and overtime parking fines.