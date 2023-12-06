(LISTEN): Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater discusses Missouri’s 2024 session and downtown parking on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

It can be difficult, if not impossible, to find a parking space near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City when the Legislature is in session. Missouri lawmakers return to the Capital City on January 3. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning and discussed his priorities for the 2024 session, which include learning details about renovations of the Missouri Capitol complex. Mayor Fitzwater would also like to see shuttles in downtown Jefferson City to get motorists to the Capitol, but that is down the line. He also discussed the city council’s vote to increase parking rates, noting they haven’t been raised in 15 years: