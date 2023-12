Thanks to you our Commerce Bank One for One Drive is a major success!

Our KWOS Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive raised more than $52,000.

The drive was held for 12 hours yesterday at the Columbia Mall and Buchheit in Jefferson City.

All the money and food raised goes to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. The food bank feeds more than 100,000 Missourians every month. They also work with nearly 150 – pantries, shelters and other organizations that help the less fortunate.