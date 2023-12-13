(LISTEN): Missouri Right to Life executive director Susan Klein discusses Missouri’s 2024 races on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Right to Life has issued endorsements in Missouri’s 2024 GOP primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. Missouri Right to Life executive director Susan Klein joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and discussed the organization’s endorsement of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in the GOP gubernatorial primary and former State Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor. She says both candidates stand for life across the board, mentioning abortion and cloning: