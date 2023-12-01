Three leaders are out at Capital Regional Medical Center

A big shake up at Capital Region Medical Center.

The Medical Center in Jefferson City is merging with MU Health Care.

President Gaspare Calvaruso, Vice President of Finance Tom Luebbering and Vice President of Patient Care Services Janet Pestle will all be leaving the hospital.

MU Health officials say Denny Hamilton will be the new chief operating officer of Capital Region starting in January. He has been with Capital Region since the early 1990’s.

Debra Deeken will be the interim chief nursing officer and Mike Rundle will be the interim finance officer.