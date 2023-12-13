UPDATE: Convicted double killer from mid-Missouri’s New Bloomfield to be put to death in 2024

The state Supreme Court has scheduled an April 9 execution date for a convicted double killer from mid-Missouri’s New Bloomfield. The Supreme Court issued a two-page order this morning.

The 51-year-old Dorsey is under two death sentences for the gruesome Christmas Eve 2006 deaths of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie. Both victims were shot in the head with a shotgun at their Callaway County home. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Dorsey also sexually assaulted Sarah and that he stole a car, firearms, medical supplies, a social security card and the couple’s daughter’s copy of Bambi II after the murders.

Barring intervention from a federal judge or the U.S. Supreme Court or clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Dorsey will be executed by lethal injection in April at the maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre.