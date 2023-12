Is this the year your lawmakers will raise the bar on getting changes to Missouri’s Constitution approved? The Initiative Petition measure to raise the percentage of votes needed to add amendments has failed in past sessions …

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit isn’t sure an election year like 2024 will see much major legislation pass. He hopes there’s a not as much contention between Senate Republicans. Veit says he watched as four of his bills died in the Senate on the last day.