2024 NAIA cross country national championships are in Columbia today

Look for traffic and congestion for much of the morning today into the early afternoon near south Columbia’s Highway 63 and Discovery Parkway exit, due to the 2024 NAIA cross country national championships at the state-of-the-art Gans Creek.

Columbia’s Gans Creek cross country course (2021 file photo courtesy of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

Columbia College (CC) and the Columbia Sports Commission are hosting today’s event, which has brought in hundreds of cross country runners from across the nation. Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury says more than 800 athletes and coaches from 72 schools, including CC, are participating. The men’s races begin at 10:30 this morning, while women’s race are at 11:30 am.

Mr. Fleury notes the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) estimates that the direct economic impact from the NAIA cross country national championships will be almost $900,000. Columbia College will also host cross country national championships in 2027 and in 2030.

Retired Columbia deputy city manager and retired parks and recreation director Mike Griggs, who is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, has described the Gans Creek cross country course as a world-class facility.