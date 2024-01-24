Listen to KWOS Live
Federal grand jury indicts Columbia physician regarding Medicaid orders

A well-known Columbia doctor is under federal indictment this afternoon, for allegedly making false statements to Medicare.

52-year-old Dr. Jerry Joseph Bruggeman has been charged in a 13-count indictment that has been handed down by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Federal prosecutors say Dr. Bruggeman provided false statements regarding Medicaid beneficiaries who received medical devices like braces or genetic testing.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Bruggeman contracted with a Boca Raton-based company that maintained an online portal that aggregated the personal information of Medicare beneficiaries who had been solicited by marketing companies. 939 the Eagle checked this morning with U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford. Mr. Ledford tells 939 the Eagle that Dr. Bruggeman has not been arrested yet.

The case is being investigated by the federal Health and Human Services (HHS).

