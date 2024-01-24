(LISTEN): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s governor signed Senate Bill 190 into law in 2023, which allows counties to freeze property tax increases for seniors who are eligible for Social Security, own a home and are required to pay taxes on that home. Missouri counties can put the new measure in place by ordinance or by voter approval. State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, saying she’s displeased with the Boone County commission’s announcement for an April election on the issue, particularly the word “certain” rather than “all”. She tells listeners that she’s still gathering signatures to try to place the issue on the August or November ballot, a measure that she says would freeze all taxing entities. Representative Toalson Reisch says seniors on fixed incomes in Boone County need this protection. She also weighed in on the removal of three GOP committee chairmen yesterday by Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). Representative Toalson Reisch says both sides need to lock themselves into a room until they can work it out. And while she didn’t name names, she tells listeners there are Missouri GOP House and Senate members who don’t talk or vote like Republicans: