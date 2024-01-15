Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Iowa GOP presidential caucuses are tonight, and the Hawkeye State is expected to see the coldest weather for caucus night in decades. Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) is in Des Moines this morning as a surrogate for former President Donald Trump. Senator Onder joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he believes Iowa farmers will turn out tonight to support former President Trump. Onder says farmers are used to this kind of weather. Onder tells listeners Des Moines has received about 18 inches of snow and that your feet hurt to walk outside, due to the subfreezing temperatures. While he’s currently running for Missouri lieutenant governor, former Senator Onder tells “Wake Up” that he’s also looking at a possible run to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) in Missouri’s sprawling third district, which includes parts of Columbia, Jefferson City, Boonville, Fulton, New Florence and St. Charles County. Onder tells listeners he expects to make a decision in the next week or two about whether he’ll run for Missouri lieutenant governor or Congress. He’ll have to decide by late February, which is when filing opens. Former Senator Onder tells listeners that who we send to Congress is important. He blasts President Joe Biden (D), saying the cost of living for the average family in the United States has increased by $11,000 under President Biden: