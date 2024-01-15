Mid-Missouri’s wind chill warning continues through Tuesday afternoon

You’ll need to bundle up and dress in layers again this afternoon and tomorrow morning as you head to or from work in central Missouri.

Most of the 939 the Eagle listening area remains under a wind chill warning through noon on Tuesday. Columbia, Ashland, Boonville and Fulton are in the wind chill warning area. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher says the Columbia area could also see a dusting of snow this afternoon, with the best chance being between 3-5 pm. He tells 939 the Eagle that any snow is expected to stick to the ground because of frigid temperatures. He’s urging you to slow down and to take it easy on the road this afternoon.

He says today’s high in Columbia will only reach between five and eight degrees, with a wind chill of about minus-8. The actual air temperature in Columbia is expected to be minus-4 at 6 am on Tuesday.