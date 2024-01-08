Here comes winter!

Our storm starts out today with rain transitioning to a wintry mix. But the forecast is all over the map. ABC – 17 Storm Center is predicting light snow overnight.

A transition to all snow is expected on Tuesday and wind speeds with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

For areas along and south of Highway 50, this storm system will produce more rain than snow. Minor accumulations of a dusting-3” are possible. But forecasts of up 4 – inches of more of snow are possible for parts of Mid – Missouri.

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, which runs through Jefferson City between St. Louis and Kansas City, has cancelled its trains Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather.