(LISTEN): One to four inches of snow expected in mid-Missouri from Monday through Tuesday

While models have changed a bit, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri will receive anywhere from one to four inches of snow from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City will begin seeing precipitation tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Kimble-Snow-1.mp3

“You’ll be right on that borderline between rain and snow with temperatures likely above freezing or just near freezing when it begins. With the temperature warming through the night, you’ll likely change to rain. You may get a few inches of snow before that happens though. And then as the storm system moves away on Tuesday, we may see that change back to snow before it ends with another inch or two possible,” Kimble says.

Mr. Kimble says the temperature will determine how much snow mid-Missouri receives. Winds of up to 30 miles an hour are also possible on Tuesday. Kimble encourages motorists to give themselves extra time on the road.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Kimble-Snow-2.mp3

“If you do run into areas where there is snow on the ground, obviously you’ll want to slow down, take it easy. Budget extra time if you’re having to travel. Avoid it if you can,” says Kimble.

You’re encouraged to fill your gas tanks up before the storm. Mid-Missouri could also see another winter storm on Thursday night into Friday, along with temperatures well-below freezing. The timing and exact location of that second storm is unclear. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.