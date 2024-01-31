(LISTEN): Bipartisan frustration among Missouri’s congressional delegation with stamp price hikes

The dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation who represents Moberly, Huntsville and Mexico in the 939 the Eagle listening area says the United States Postal Service (USPS) lost more than $6-billion last fiscal year and is projected to lose another $6-billion this year.

That’s despite four rate increases in the past 18 months. Veteran U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who represents 39 northern Missouri counties on Capitol Hill, wants the Postal Service to halt stamp price increases. Congressman Graves tells 939 the Eagle that the situation is an absolute mess.



“They cannot make this process work. And they’re pricing themselves literally out of business, because they’re going to lose customers over this. They’re already having problems with losing prescriptions, with losing material that is time-sensitive,” Congressman Graves says.

He says poor management from the USPS in Washington is to blame for the rate increases and quality of service and not your mail carriers.

“You know this isn’t the rural mail carriers. You know, if they can get the packages to the facility in the local community, I guarantee you that the rural letter carriers are going to get those out there and they’re going to get them to the individuals that they know and they live around,” says Graves.

He and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) have written a bipartisan letter to the USPS, calling for them to halt price increases on stamps.