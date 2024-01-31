Former Missouri Senator and First Lady Jean Carnahan praised by both sides of the aisle

A public memorial service for former First Lady and former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan will be held in February in St. Louis. Mrs. Carnahan died Tuesday evening at the age of 90.

“Mom passed peacefully after a long and rich life. She was a fearless trailblazer. She was brilliant, creative, compassionate and dedicated to her family and her fellow Missourians,” her family said in a statement.

Governor Mike Parson (R) praises Senator Carnahan, saying she will be remembered “for her deep abundant love for the people of this great state.” He says her legacy lives on with her family and with each and every Missourian whose life was touched by her time in public service.

Jean Carnahan served as Missouri’s First Lady from 1993-2000, until her husband Governor Mel Carnahan (D) was killed in a tragic plane crash in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County in October 2000, while he was running for the U.S. Senate. Governor Carnahan was elected to the Senate in 2000 posthumously, and Acting Governor Roger Wilson, who was from Columbia, appointed Senator Carnahan to the Senate for a two-year term in 2001-2002. She was defeated by then U.S. Rep. Jim Talent (R-Chesterfield) in a narrow 2002 race.

“Missouri has lost an exemplary public citizen with the passing of Jean Carnahan. Jean was my first and only choice for appointment to the Senate seat won by her husband Mel, because she was Mel’s full partner and shared his values and high aspirations for helping all Missourians,” former Governor Wilson says.

Former Governor Matt Blunt (R) remembers Jean Carnahan as a gracious and tenacious Missourian who always sought to serve Missouri as she did as First Lady and as the state’s first female U.S. Senator. Former Governor Blunt and former First Lady Melanie Blunt are extending their condolences to the Carnahan family, after her passing. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), who was a television news anchor in Kansas City at the time of the 2000 plane crash, praised Senator Carnahan’s service and legacy this morning on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), who’s seeking the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, has issued a statement as well.

“As matriarch of the greatest political dynasty in modern Missouri history, Jean Carnahan was dedicated to her family. As a U.S. senator and first lady, her dedication to the people of Missouri was unsurpassed. Her life had an impact on all who knew her, and her legacy of service will not be forgotten,” Leader Quade says.

Veteran former Jefferson City Associated Press (AP) correspondent Scott Charton says a public memorial service for former Senator and First Lady Jean Carnahan will take place on Saturday February 10 at 10 am at Washington University’s Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis. Mrs. Carnahan is survived by her sons Russ and Tom and daughter Robin. Russ Carnahan, a former congressman from St. Louis, is Missouri Democratic Party’s chairman. Robin Carnahan served two terms as Missouri Secretary of State from 2005-20012.

The AP reports Mrs. Carnahan authored seven books, including two about the Missouri governor’s mansion and an autobiography that focused on her years as first lady and as a senator.