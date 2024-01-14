(LISTEN): Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Central Bank of Boone County is Columbia’s largest bank, with approximately $3-billion in assets. The bank has 14 branches, including numerous Columbia branches and locations in Boonville, Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Scavone is one of Columbia’s top business and banking leaders. He moved to Columbia in 1978, at the age of 14. His mother-in-law worked for Central Bank in Moberly. Mr. Scavone has spent 29 years with Central Bank, including four years as president of Central Bank of Boone County. Inflation and housing were two of many topics Mr. Scavone and Mr. Parry tackled on the show. Mr. Scavone tells listeners that the big spender is the government, adding that the inflation we’re seeing now has been driven by federal COVID dollars and by federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Fred and Mr. Scavone also discussed the local economy. Mr. Scavone tells listeners that the median home value in Boone County is now about $350,000, adding that for years, housing costs were lower in Columbia than in St. Louis and Kansas City. Mr. Parry and Mr. Scavone say that’s not the case now: