Columbia’s wind chill warning continues; light snow expected Monday near I-70 corridor

A wind chill warning remains in effect this afternoon for Columbia, Boonville, Fulton and most of the 939 the Eagle listening area.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia could also see a dusting of snow Monday afternoon, with the best chance being between 3-5 pm. Any snow is expected to stick to the ground because of frigid temperatures. Mr. Beitscher is urging mid-Missouri motorists to slow down and to take it easy on the road on Monday.

He says Monday’s high will only reach between five and eight degrees, with a wind chill of about minus-8. Columbia’s wind chill on Sunday got down to minus-36, which is the fifth-coldest on record for January 14. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.