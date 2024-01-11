(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri expected to receive one to three inches of snow on Friday

Columbia, Jefferson City and most of mid-Missouri are now expected to receive one to three inches of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that snow is expected to start falling in Columbia at about 9 tomorrow morning.



“We’re primarily expecting that to fall during the morning to midday hours on Friday. So it will be just a few hours of snow and it will accumulate relatively quickly to an inch to two inches maybe up to three inches,” Mr. Kimble says.

The NWS originally projected that Columbia and Boonville would receive two to eight inches of snow, but models have changed. The heaviest snowfall is now expected to occur in northeast Missouri and in Iowa. Mr. Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that snow is expected to fall in Columbia and mid-Missouri from about 9 tomorrow morning through the afternoon or early evening hours. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that mid-Missouri could also receive some thunder overnight.

You’ll also need to get your winter coats, gloves and boots ready for this weekend into next week across mid-Missouri. Mr. Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the snow that will fall in Columbia and Jefferson City tomorrow brings Arctic air to the region.

“So once that front moves through, we’ll drop below freezing and we’ll probably stay there through at least the middle of next week. And then at times we’ll be very far below freezing,” says Kimble.

Saturday’s high in Columbia is only expected to be 14, and Sunday’s high will be around 7 degrees. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.