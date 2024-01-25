(LISTEN): Missouri Governor Mike Parson discusses State of State and his time in office on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s governor is calling on state lawmakers to again fully fund the K-12 education foundation formula with an additional $120-million over last year’s levels. Governor Mike Parson (R) also wants lawmakers to fully fund school transportation across Missouri. The governor unveiled his proposed $52-billion state operating budget on Wednesday in Jefferson City, and he outlined his legislative priorities during his 2024 State of the State address. The governor is proposing another 3.2 percent pay raise for state employees. Governor Parson joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, saying the everyday operation of state government depends on good people. He also provided more details on the $90-million federal transportation grant obtained by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio). Governor Parson says that money is in additional funds to put toward projects on I-70. Governor Parson tells listeners that the $90-million frees up money to go to other projects. The governor also discussed his recommendation to establish the I-44 improvement fund: