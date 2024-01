When the Governor talks state worker pay .. Mid – Missouri listens. 14,000 staffers work for Missouri state government in Jefferson City. Add to that thousands more who work at Mizzou. Governor Mike Parson is recommending a 3.2 % cost of living increase for those employees …

State workers got an 8.7 % hike for this year. Parson says state pay has come up 20 % since 2018.

He included the pay raise proposal in his State of the State address.