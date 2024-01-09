(LISTEN): Missouri House Transportation Accountability committee chairman Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) discusses I-70 name change bill on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) signed legislation into law in August that provides $2.8 billion to rebuild and expand I-70 to six lanes across Missouri, from St. Louis to Kansas City. The governor signed the bipartisan bill at Moberly Area Community College’s parking lot in Columbia, near I-70. A key state lawmaker doesn’t like that project. Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee chair Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) describes the $2.8 billion I-70 plan as the biggest boondoggle in Missouri history. He’s filed a one-page bill that changes the name of I-70 in Missouri to I-44 and the name of I-44 in Missouri to I-70. Chairman Mayhew joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that I-44 in his district should be six-laned. Mayhew, a former MoDOT engineer, says he can’t find a single MoDOT engineering reason describing why I-70 should be six lanes. He also tells listeners that I-44 has nine times more freight tonnage than I-70. Chairman Mayhew jokes it must be the name, so hence the bill. He’s trying to send a message: