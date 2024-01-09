Listen to KWOS Live
Wednesday celebration planned for integration between MU Health and Capital Region Medical Center

Jefferson City’s Capital Region Medical Center has 100 beds (2023 photo courtesy of MU Health Care communication strategist Eric Slusher)

The integration of Columbia-based MU Health Care and Jefferson City-based Capital Region Medical Center is now complete.

MU Health Care executives and the Jefferson City community will gather Wednesday in the Capital City to celebrate the integration’s completion. The two hospitals signed a letter of intent in June to fully integrate the two organizations to become an integrated academic health care system.

University of Missouri vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah has said the affiliation between MU Health Care and Capital Region has created numerous benefits, including new specialty services and a shared state-of-the-art electronic medical record. Capital Region first formed an affiliation with MU Health Care in 1997.

Jefferson City’s 100-bed Capital Region Medical Center includes home health services and an accredited rehabilitation center.

