(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) joins us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Northeast Missouri, including Audrain and Randolph counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area, have been hard hit by winter storms, wind chill warnings and Monday’s ice storm. January has been a very tough month in the region, and many schools have been forced to take a number of snow days. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) represents Audrain and Randolph counties in Jefferson City. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews at northeast Missouri sheds have been pulled away to help St. Louis and Kansas City offices during snowstorms. She says while those offices have staffing issues, her constituents in rural Missouri deserve to have their highways plowed in snow. Senator O’Laughlin also discussed her frustration with the Missouri Senate Freedom Caucus, which she calls the “Chaos Caucus.” Leader O’Laughlin says that caucus doesn’t meet with the Senate Republican caucus in Jefferson City. While the GOP has a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate, Republican infighting has hampered the ability of them to pass priority legislation. Senator O’Laughlin tells listeners that her caucus has filed 12 initiative petition bills, 20 school reform bills and 31 tax reform bills. She also hopes to hear Missouri Governor Mike Parson highlight some of those issues during tomorrow’s State of the State address: