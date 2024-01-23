(LISTEN): Columbia trash collection starting to catch up today after snow, ice and wind chill warnings

Today’s warming temperatures mean Columbia Solid Waste is having their first full day of residential curbside trash collection since Thursday.

Columbia Solid Waste was only able to pick up trash two days last week due to a federal holiday, snowfall and several wind chill warnings. They were unable to do a full day on Monday due to the major ice storm. City of Columbia Utilities spokesman Matt Nestor tells 939 the Eagle that dangerous weather presents a safety issue for department employees:



“Because we’re still in manual collections. We have people riding on the backs of the trucks and it’s not worth risking their health and safety,” Mr. Nestor says.

Columbia Solid Waste could not service all Monday routes yesterday, due to the ice storm. They encourage any customers on a Monday route that wasn’t collected yesterday to leave your trash out. Crews will catch up on those routes in the next few days.