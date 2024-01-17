(LISTEN): Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) is hopeful about the 2024 legislative session in Jefferson City. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and touts education. He says legislation expanding the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) program will hit the Senate floor this week. He’s also hopeful about his anti-swatting bill. Senator Rowden notes Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) was swatted at his Jefferson City home earlier this month. Rowden tells listeners that swatting is happening to Republicans and Democrats around the nation and that it’s intimidating: