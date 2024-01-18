Listen to KWOS Live
Senator Rowden looks at 2024 session ‘feel’

Even though Missouri Senate President Pro Temp Caleb Rowden has announced his intention to run for Secretary of State, he’s still focused on trying to get something accomplished in a year when many senators are running for higher office …

Rowden has introduced a bill to increase the penalty for anyone who makes a ‘swatting’ call to police. Someone called Jefferson City police recently and sent officers to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s home, claiming he’d shot his wife. It turned out to be a prank.

