(LISTEN): Missouri’s Secretary of State discusses swatting incident on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde confirms that Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s home was swatted Sunday evening. Chief Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that JCPD is continuing to investigate. Secretary Ashcroft joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that Jefferson City Police received an anonymous call that Ashcroft had killed his wife and shot other people. Ashcroft praises the professionalism of Jefferson City Police, and is calling on those responsible to be prosecuted. He says no one was injured in the incident, and that he walked out the front door with his hands up, as several armed JCPD police officers were in front of his house: