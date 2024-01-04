(LISTEN): State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) discusses personal property tax cut on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) is pushing hard for a personal property tax cut this session. He notes 29 other states have eliminated personal property taxes. He describes the personal property tax as the crime you pay for owning your vehicle each December. Senator Eigel joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, slamming State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) by name on-air. Senator Eigel tells listeners that Senator Bernskoetter held up a personal property tax cut in 2023 to try to expand gambling. Eigel tells listeners that he’s prepared to filibuster every day on the Missouri Senate floor, to get a personal property tax cut. He’s also prepared to read the dictionary on the Senate floor: