(LISTEN): Attorney General Andrew Bailey appears live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled an April 9 execution date for convicted double killer Brian Dorsey. The 51-year-old New Bloomfield man is under two death sentences for shooting and killing his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie on Christmas Eve 2006. Both victims were shot in the head with a shotgun. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” from the Governor’s prayer breakfast in Jefferson City, telling listeners that Dorsey should be executed. Bailey rejects criticism from death penalty opponents that lethal injection is cruel and unusual punishment. General Bailey also says the most important First Amendment lawsuit in our nation’s history is before the U.S. Supreme Court, noting his office will argue the case in March in Washington: