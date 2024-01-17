Mid-Missouri schools returning to class this morning; more bitter cold coming Thursday night

The wind chill warning that has impacted mid-Missouri for several days has been canceled, and temperatures in Jefferson City are expected to reach 40 today (Wednesday).

Many mid-Missouri students, including those from Columbia Public Schools (CPS), are heading back to class this morning after more than a week of winter weather. The weather has forced CPS to cancel classes three days in the past week-and-a-half, and many other mid-Missouri school districts missed more than that. The Jefferson City School District is open today, with snow routes in Callaway County only.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City will see the sun today and no precipitation. He expects Columbia to see highs around 35, with Jefferson City’s high near 40. Mr. Maples tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia is expected to see light snow tomorrow (Thursday) night, with a half-inch to an inch of snow expected.

The NWS says more bitter cold will arrive in mid-Missouri tomorrow night, with sub-zero wind chills lasting through Saturday night.