Missouri Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman has another state legislative session to get through before she focuses on running to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. She’s concerned it will just be another year of GOP infighting in the State Senate …

A number of Missouri Senators are also hinting at a run for Luetkemeyer’s Third District seat. Senators Bob Onder, Travis Fitzwater, Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer are all being mentioned.