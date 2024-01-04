Opioid overdose legislation filed by Columbia state lawmaker

Legislation requiring public institutions of higher education like Mizzou to have opioid overdose rescue kits available for public use on campuses has been filed by a Columbia state lawmaker.

State Rep. Doug Mann (D-Columbia) has filed the three-page House Bill 1997, which would require the rescue kits to be in a clearly visible location on campuses with the words “Opioid Overdose Rescue Kit- Naloxone Nasal Spray” or other terms approved by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The bill would not apply to private colleges like Stephens College or Columbia College. Representative Mann’s bill has not been scheduled for a hearing yet.