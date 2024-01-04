(LISTEN): New Missouri highway commissioner Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) has appointed former State Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby) and former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay (D) to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Both men will need to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate by the end of January. Hegeman served as the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair for several years and fought for funding for rural roads during that time. He joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” from the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast at Jefferson City’s Capitol Plaza Hotel, where he discussed the appointment, the importance of rural road funding and Missouri’s $2.8 billion plan to expand and rebuild I-70 across Missouri: