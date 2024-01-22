UPDATE: Missouri state troopers urging you to stay home during winter storm

State troopers say ice roads across mid-Missouri remain treacherous this morning, and they’re urging you to stay off the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells 939 the Eagle that westbound I-70 in Kingdom City has now reopened, after this morning’s deadly crash involving a semi. Troopers are urging motorists to stay off the roads if possible. Columbia Police are also urging you to slow down, saying hazardous driving conditions have caused them to implement the delayed crash report protocol.

Jefferson City and Fulton have closed their city halls, and all libraries in the Daniel Boone Regional Library system are closed today due to poor road conditions. They include the Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library in Fulton, Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library.

The Columbia Orthopaedic Group is closed today, and MU Health Care clinics plan to open at 1 pm for their urgent care and quick care clinics. Patients who need emergency care should go the University Hospital’s emergency room.