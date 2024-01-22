Ice storm causes issues all over Mid – Missouri

Slide off accidents have caused major problems all across Mid – Missouri. Ice has covered roads all over the area, making for dangerous driving. I-70 was closed for hours after a fatal accident involving a semi happened near Kingdom City. Traffic had to be detoured off the interstate.

There are reports of emergency vehicles and even snowplows losing control and running off the road. Road crews have been out for hours trying to get a handle on the roads. Secondary roads and county roads are in the worst shape. Jefferson City Public Works Britt Smith …

On an up note, the ice doesn’t present much of threat to trees or power lines.

The freezing rain moves out this afternoon leaving above freezing temperatures.