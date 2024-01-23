UPDATE: New court documents say Columbia man killed his father on Deerfoot Way

Newly-filed court documents from Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson say a Columbia man charged with Friday’s gruesome stabbing death and arson on Deerfoot Way killed his father.

31-year-old Steven Martin Strumpf is now charged with first degree murder, second degree arson, armed criminal action and a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit device. While Columbia Police have not released the victim’s name, Prosecutor Johnson’s two-page request to the court for no bond alleges that Strumpf “murdered his father and attempted to cover up the crime.” Prosecutor Johnson’s court filing also describes the suspect as a flight risk.

The Columbia Police Department’s heavily-redacted three-page probable cause statement says Strumpf allegedly admits stabbing the victim several times in the neck, before pouring gas on the body and setting it on fire in the garage.

CPD’s investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.