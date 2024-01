You could still encounter some slick spots this morning, especially on back streets or less – traveled roads. The main roads and highways are in good shape, but there’s still some ice out there. Gravel roads can still be icy.

The forecast calls for rain starting tonight but it’s not expected to freeze. Hundreds of slide – off accidents were reported all across Mid – Missouri with yesterday’s storm. A 40 – year old Florida man dies when he is hit by a semi on I-70 near Kingdom City Monday.