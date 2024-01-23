Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Numerous mid-Missouri schools canceling classes again today

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Hazardous travel conditions on secondary streets and roads have caused numerous mid-Missouri school districts to cancel classes again for Tuesday.

Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Fulton Public Schools, Moberly and Mexico Public Schools, New Bloomfield R-3 and North Callaway R-1 in Kingdom City are just a few of the districts that have closed for today.

Mid-Missouri’s two largest districts, Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City School District, have a two-hour delayed start this morning. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says the additional two hours in the morning will allow CPS to ensure that lots and walkways are ready and allow for driving in daylight.

You can find the full list of school closings here.

