UPDATE: One to five inches of snow expected in mid-Missouri by Tuesday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City is projecting that Columbia will receive one to five inches of snow by Tuesday night (January 8, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS Kansas City Twitter page)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Boonville, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri are expected to receive one to five inches of snow from this (Monday) afternoon through Tuesday night.

The NWS’ St. Louis office has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire 939 the Eagle listening area from 3 pm today through 11:59 Tuesday night. Northern Missouri counties out of the listening area are under a winter storm warning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that tonight’s evening commute in the Columbia area will potentially be dangerous. She says depending on the temperature, we could see as much as an inch of snow an hour. If that happens, snow totals will be on the higher end. If the temperature is warmer, then we’ll see more rain.

One 939 the Eagle listener in Tipton is reporting slick roads, with several vehicle slide offs. Snow is also falling and sticking in California, Missouri. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.

