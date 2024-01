Winter weather is forcing American Airlines to cancel four departures from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) today.

City spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that COU is seeing multiple cancellations. American has canceled four flights from COU that were scheduled to take off this morning, this afternoon and this evening. Two flights were scheduled to depart for Chicago, while two were scheduled to leave for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Flights are scheduled to resume from COU tomorrow morning.