Who will replace Congressman Luetkemeyer?

Who will replace Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer? The Mid – Missouri lawmaker won’t run for another term. But he isn’t saying who he might endorse …

Luetkemeyer first served in the Missouri House before moving to Congress in 2008. He says he wants to spend more time with family after 16 years in Washington.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman has declared for the race. Several other senators’ names have been mentioned.

They include Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit, Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring and Nick Schroer of Defiance, along with former state Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis.