Lincoln U president is on leave after death of top staffer

Lincoln University’s President John Moseley is on paid administrative

leave after the suicide death of a top college official last week.

Antionette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey, vice president for student affairs took her own life.

Our news partner ABC 17 obtained a memo written by Bailey the day of her death, laying out complaints over Moseley’s leadership.

A third party is being brought in to investigate personnel issues at the college.

Stevie Lawrence, provost and vice president of academic affairs, is the acting president.