Average price of a single family home in Columbia/Boone County up 45 percent since 2019

The Columbia Board of Realtors says single-family home sales in Columbia and Boone County decreased 13 percent in 2023.

Columbia Board of Realtors chief executive officer Brian Toohey says the average price of a single-family home increased five percent in 2023 to about $343,000, while the median price increased five percent to about $303,000.

The Columbia Board of Realtors says the average and median price for a single-family home in Boone County has increased 45 percent since 2019. They also say building permits in December were up 46 percent from last year, with permits increasing in Columbia, Ashland and Boone County. They say one reason for the jump is that permits in December 2022 plummeted 55 percent from the year before.