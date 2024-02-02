(LISTEN): Former State Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) running for Missouri’s third congressional district seat

Former State Sen. and outspoken conservative Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) has announced that he’s seeking the GOP nomination for Missouri’s third congressional district seat in August. Incumbent seven-term U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) is not seeking re-election. The sprawling district includes Columbia south of Broadway, Ashland, Jefferson City, Fulton, Holts Summit, Boonville, California, New Florence, Linn, Warrenton and also St. Charles County. Former Senator Onder describes St. Charles County, his home county, as a solid conservative county. Senator Onder joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he has 70 percent name ID in St. Charles County and 46 percent name ID districtwide. Former Senator Onder says he’s switched from the lieutenant governor’s race to the congressional race because the nation is in a crisis of Washington’s making. Onder says liberal Democrats and what he calls “weak Republicans” are not listening to voters. He says he can win the race. State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) is also seeking the GOP nomination in the race: