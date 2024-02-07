Blaine Luetkemeyer weighs in on border debate

The Border Patrol and Texas law enforcement have seen as many as 10,000 migrants come across the U-S border in recent days. Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says the situation is out of control ..
While the current border bill before the Senate was ‘dead on arrival’, Luetkemeyer puts the blame on the Biden Administration. He says they should have stayed with the Trump policy of finishing the border wall.
I don’t know much about this border situation. However is it too late to give Texas back to Mexico? I have no use for most of that state. Tom Durham Holts Summit.