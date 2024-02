A Jefferson City man who’s facing murder charges in the stabbing death the mother of his baby to death will be tried outside of Cole County.

Sergio Sayles of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine King.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says he’ll seek the death penalty.

Investigators found King dead from dozens of stab wounds at her home on West Ashley Street.

The county the trial will be held in hasn’t been made public.